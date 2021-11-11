Watch the ASVO Awards for Excellence ceremony

This year’s Australian Society of Viticulture & Oenology (ASVO) Awards for Excellence is only days away. The award recipients in each category will be announced on Wednesday 17th of November with proceedings scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm ACDT.

The ceremony will be streamed on the ASVO YouTube channel, with hosts ASVO president Brooke Howell, and SA regional director Dr Alana Seabrook guiding proceedings.

“It is with great consideration and disappointment that the Awards Committee reluctantly decided to hold the Awards online again this year,” said Dr Alana Seabrook.

“But as nominees are drawn from across Australia, we felt it was the fairest way to include everyone.”

The awards span four broad categories – Inspiring Excellence with the announcement of the 2021 scholarship winners, Research Excellence with three Awards, Dr Peter May Award Viticulture Paper of the year and Oenology Paper of the year, two awards for Professional Excellence, being Viticulturist and Winemaker of the Year, and the evening concludes by recognising members who are deemed worthy to receive the highest accolade being invited to become a Fellow of the Society.

For a full list of the 2021 finalists please click here.

To watch the Ceremony click here

Awards Ceremony broadcast times:

NSW, VIC, ACT & TAS: 7.30pm – 8.30pm

QLD: 6:30pm- 7:30pm

SA & NT: 7.00pm – 8.00pm

WA: 4.30pm – 5.30pm

ASVO would especially like to thank its Platinum sponsors AWRI Commercial Services, Elders, as well as gold and silver sponsors, Braud, CHR Hansen, EcoTrellis, Laffort, Lallemand, Pellenc, and partners Australian Grape and Wine, Wine Australia, Wine & Viticulture Journal and Wiley.

