Vitis & Winemakers opens new office and warehouse in Marlborough

Image: The Vitis & Winemakers team outside their new premises at 24-26 Herbert Street, Blenheim which is twice the size of their old premises, allowing for increased stock levels of vital winery equipment and spare parts.

Vitis & Winemakers is thrilled to have opened a new larger presence in the heart of Marlborough’s wine industry.

The business is enjoying the new expanded showroom and service footprint at its new premises in Herbert Street, Blenheim. Aside from providing innovative and quality equipment solutions to commercial wineries through their representation of Della Toffola Pacific, they now boast one of the broadest inventories across the Australian and New Zealand region, including equipment and technology for winery grape receival, fermentation, maturation and storage, oak products, filtration, pumps, distillation, cider, bottling, packaging and accessories and fittings. Their dedicated administration, sales, tech and engineering teams consisting of over 35 staff, are based in all key wine regions across Australia and New Zealand, including this new large premises in Marlborough.

Managing director Paul Baggio commented this this larger premises allows Vitis & Winemakers to move and evolve with the industry it serves.

“We’ve been doing a lot of research and development into new technologies and we’ve worked with winemakers to show how our equipment can be adapted to their winery processes. The move has enabled us to bring in more technologies and increase our workshop, and increase our plant machinery and a lot of that can be housed at our new facility. It also allows our techs to do onsite work, modifications and that sort of thing for our clients,” said Baggio.

“Marlborough has always been innovative as it tries to make its mark on the world stage. Vitis & Winemakers along with Della Toffola and our local engineering technical support team are making a very visible partnership with the local winemaking fraternity to see that global success story grow from strength to strength.”

More information can be found online: www.vitiswinemakers.com or email: [email protected]