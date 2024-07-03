Public consultation opens for new Victorian Wine Strategy

Image courtesy Winemakers of Rutherglen

Those with a keen interest in shaping the future of Victoria’s wine industry are encouraged to share their insights and contribute to the development of the new Victorian Wine Strategy.

The Victorian Government and the Victorian wine industry are co-designing the new strategy to address the key issues the industry faces, while working towards a more economically and environmentally sustainable sector as part of a 2023–24 State Budget commitment.

Wine Strategy Steering Committee member and CEO of Wine Victoria Stephanie Duboudin said she encourages wine industry participants from across Victoria to attend a forum and make a submission.

“The strategy is for everyone in the wine industry – from grapegrowers and winemakers, through to wholesalers and exporters, and hospitality, retail and consumers.

“Victoria has one of the most exciting and innovative wine sectors in the world, and this strategy is a fantastic partnership between the Victorian Government and wine industry to shape the future of our sector.”

Wine Strategy Steering Committee chair Traci Griffin said the committee is looking to determine the best path forward for Victorian wine.

“By inviting industry input, we aim to create a comprehensive and inclusive strategy that not only strengthens the wine sector but also enhances tourism, creates jobs, and drives economic growth across the state.

“While many of our wineries continue to perform strongly, this strategy is about addressing key challenges and enabling opportunities to ensure a vibrant, diverse and flourishing wine industry in Victoria.”

To offer additional context to contributors, an engagement paper has been made available on the Engage Victoria website, which lays out the primary challenges and opportunities within the wine sector.

A sequence of industry consultation forums has also been scheduled throughout late July and August to engage with interested parties.

The industry forums will be held in August, with the final strategy expected to be ready by early 2025.

To have your say on the future of the Victorian wine industry and to register for a forum, visit www.engage.vic.gov.au/victorian-wine-strategy

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!