Viticulturists break bread before vintage

Rory Kent from the Young Gun of Wine Team. Photo and words by Harrison Davies

Viticulturists from across the country came together in the Adelaide Hills this week to celebrate the Young Gun of Wine’s top 50 vineyards of the year, now in its third iteration.

The awards were designed to recognise innovation and sustainability amongst Australia’s winegrowers.

With a panel including Melissa Brown of McLaren Vale’s Gemtree and Dan Falkenberg of Eden Hall, vignerons from across the country came to toast their achievements in a tough year for the industry.

Falkenberg, formerly a finalist for the award, reflected on his time both as a contestant and a judge.

“I guess being on both sides now, being able to see the dedication and I guess, that resourcefulness and that collaboration with all of the participants and everyone that every one of the entrance is just doing an amazing job,” he said.

“There’s a great plethora of new viticulture, old viticulture and there’s some really cool things that have been being trialled. I think that’s one thing that’s really great about the wine industry – that collaboration and that resourcefulness that that we find.”

Also on the judging panel, Brown found lots of kind words for her compatriots in the vineyard and commended everyone on the year’s work.

“When people are talking about their wines, nine times out of ten. They’ll refer back to the vineyard and to the raw material,” Brown said.

“I think it helps if there’s a good story there because that’s what wine consumers really engage with. That’s what they want to hear.

“I saw you guys here today are doing really interesting things that make it easy to engage with consumers, and really give a personality to the wine that they’re drinking.”

The list of the top 50 has now been announced and the winner of the award is set to be announced following vintage.

