Vintage 2019 starts in the Canberra district

The Helm family has announced it has processed the first grapes from the Canberra district for vintage 2019.

On 19 February, Helm Wines crushed Gewürztraminer and Chardonnay for Vintner’s Daughter. Owned by husband and wife Ben Osborne and Stephanie Helm, whose father is Helm Wines owner and winemaker Ken Helm, Vintner’s Daughter uses the Helm winery to process its whites.

As they do every year, the Helms marked the start of the 2019 vintage with the traditional ringing of the school bell at the historic Toual School, which they also use as their tasting room. This follows an old European tradition of ringing the church bells to signify the beginning of harvest.

Ken Helm said the 2019 vintage was best described as “extreme”. A record winter drought was followed by record high temperatures in summer, and wild storms dumping up 30-50mm in an hour, also bringing hail, then a dust storm with gale force winds. The autumn arrived with cool nights and warm dry days – perfect for ripening premium fruit.

“After all the extremes of weather, the vines showed how resilient they are and have produced quality grapes, but reduced crops. Not a bad result considering the season,” Helm said.

Photo (L-R): Ben Osborne, Stephanie Helm, Judith Helm, and Ken Helm.