Vinexpo returns to Hong Kong for 2024 with a strong focus on China

Vinexpo Asia 2023. Image courtesy Vinexpo Asia

International wine and spirits trade exhibition Vinexpo is set to return to Hong Kong this year, with 10,000 trade visitors expected to attend. The event will take place from 28 to 30 May, and will explore every type of on-trend product in the wine and spirits industry, highlighting developments across the globe from no and low alcohol offerings to the increasing popularity of organic and biodynamic wines in Asia. With a particular focus on China, the event will cater to a variety of import markets in Asia including Vietnam and Japan.

Since 2023, Vinexpo Asia has become an annual gathering, now alternating between Singapore and Hong Kong. The event will attract 40 exhibitor countries, including Australia and China among the top 5, along with Chile, Argentina, South Africa, New Zealand and the United States for the New World, and France, Italy, Spain (the top 3 exhibitor countries), as well as Portugal, Germany and Switzerland.

1,300 producers will gather for three days of business meetings and networking. 40% of these producers will be French, with the remaining 60% made up of international producers.

The range of spirits and craft companies will be equally divided between international and French exhibitors, with twelve countries registered to attend. From whisky to mezcal, rum, sake, baijiu and non-alcoholic drinks, Vinexpo Asia will explore every type of on-trend product.

The WOW (Welcome to the Organic World) area will be earmarked for organic and biodynamic wines, which are gaining increasing traction in Asia.

While Vinexpo Asia has a strong focus on China, it also caters to many key import markets in Asia, including Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and Indonesia.

10,000 trade visitors, half of whom are importers and half wholesalers, distributors, wine merchants, retailers, hoteliers and restaurateurs are expected to attend.

“Vinexpo Asia is a key meeting place for our line of business. I meet up with many of my colleagues there and a great range of producers exhibiting”, said Ronald Khoo, head of wines and spirits at Cathay Pacific.

Located in the heart of Asia, Hong Kong is the gateway of the Greater Bay Area (GBA), which boasts a population of 87 million and has a decisive influence on Asia, standing as the entry to the Chinese market. The Chinese market remains a strategic market for the wine and spirits industry. According to the IWSR, consumption of wine and spirits in China should experience value growth of 19% by 2027.

Rodolphe Lameyse, CEO of the Vinexposium group, said it was a deep honour to be returning to Hong Kong.

“Building on Vinexpo Asia’s proven success in Singapore in 2023, Vinexposium continues to play a central part in the economic growth and vitality of the wine and spirits industry in Asia, consistently raising industry standards and promoting an environment conducive to trade and investments,” he said.

“Since the staging of its inaugural edition in 1998 in Hong Kong, Vinexpo Asia has grown into the region’s flagship event of the wine and spirits industry. We are happy to see the return of the show, leveraging the city’s diverse and inclusive culture, favourable business and trading environment, and the enormous opportunities brought by both the Greater Bay Area and the fast-growing Asian markets to scale up the event further, and provide more business opportunities for both exhibitors and buyers in Asia,” said Kenneth Wong, general manager of MICE and Cruise Division, Hong Kong Tourism Board.

On 27 May, the day before Vinexpo Asia, the B+D Grand Tasting will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center (HKCEC). Hosted by Bettane+Desseauve in conjunction with Vinexposium, the tasting is designed for both the trade and consumers. Over 1,000 participants will be given the opportunity to meet nearly 70 producers from across the globe. In conjunction with the tasting, a series of six masterclasses will take place, designed to complement the tasting experience and allow visitors to discover wines alongside their makers.

“After eleven Grand Tasting events in Hong Kong, we are delighted to return with Vinexposium in 2024. This is a market of avid enthusiasts who mean a lot to us and we are inviting them to join us on the eve of Vinexpo Asia to explore our selection of outstanding wineries from around the world,” said Thierry Desseauve, president of Bettane+Desseauve.

Pre-registration for visitors to Vinexpo Asia can be accessed online here.

