Barossa wins in Hong Kong at Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards 2024

Barossa winemaker Simon Sorby Adams with his wife Jill.

Barossa winery Sorby Adams Wines collected a trophy, five double gold medals, five gold and one silver medal with its Gudilly range at the Women’s Wine & Spirits Awards last week in Hong Kong. The Gudilly Shiraz Single Vineyard by Sorby Adams Wines received the trophy for Adelaide GI Wine of the Year 2024.

Judged by a panel of female wine and spirits buyers, the show cites Vinexpo’s Women and Wine Study from 2009, which notes that over 80% of wine is purchased by women and over 60% of wine is consumed by women, as a marker of the increasing importance for wine styles to meet market needs.

Dandelion Vineyards were also awarded for their Lionheart of the Barossa Shiraz, with the wine taking out the Australian Wine of the Year 2024 trophy and a double gold medal.

Looking to the past for tradition and regional influence, winemaker Simon Sorby Adams’ credits his Barossa style to the blending of Eden Valley and Barossa Valley grown parcels with judicious use of oak.

