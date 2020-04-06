Villa Maria is New Zealand’s most admired wine brand for the sixth consecutive year

Villa Maria has been ranked 8th World’s Most Admired Wine Brand by UK-based trade publication Drinks International this morning, making the family-owned winery New Zealand’s most admired wine brand for the sixth consecutive year.

Commenting on the result, Villa Maria CEO Justin Liddell said, “It’s an absolute honour for Villa Maria to be named as the eighth World’s Most Admired Wine Brand and we are delighted to be held in such high esteem on the international stage. This award is a testament to the unrelenting passion, enthusiasm and smart decision making of all teams across the business.”

Judges look for the wine and brand to be a true reflection of the country of origin, consistency and quality, marketing appeal and the ability to meet consumer needs.

The ‘Most Admired Wine Brand’ awards are operated by Drinks International – UK-based drinks publication and UK based global research company Wine Intelligence. The awards are judged by more than 130 industry experts.

The World’s Most Admired Wine Brands 2020 Top 10 are:

Catena (Argentina) Penfolds (Australia) Torres (Spain) 19 Crimes (Australia) Concha Y Toro (Chile) Antinori (Italy) Symington (Portugal) Villa Maria (New Zealand) Vega Sicilia (Spain) Cloudy Bay (New Zealand)

