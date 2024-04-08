Vietnam’s appetite for wine ‘buoyed by dynamic economy’

(L-R) Discussing SA Wine Connect 2024 with the Hon Tung Ngo MLC, are David Dean, Betty Dang, and Tony Bui.

An 11-winery trade mission to Vietnam from South Australia this week aims to boost sales in the fast-growing Vietnam wine market with revenues of US$229.20 million in 2023 and a volume increase of 2.5 percent this year.

The initiative, created by the Australian-Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce (SA) – AVCC – is being hosted in HoChiMinh City and HaNoi 15 – 20 April as SA Wine Connect 2024. It is being supported by Austrade, South Australia’s Department for Trade and Investment, and VietTrade.

Included in the initiative are Master Classes in HoChiMinh City and where organisers are expecting 100 trade buyers and influencers. The industry tastings for Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon wines are expected to attract 200 attendees.

Participating wineries include Turkey Flat, First Drop and Sorby Adams from the Barossa; the Coonawarra is represented by Ottelia Innes, HighBank and Metala Wines at Langhorne Creek; Paracombe and Armstrong Wines in the Adelaide Hills; Mitolo in McLaren Vale; Betty’s Choice, and Maison Blue wines.

David Dean, president of the AVCC, said Vietnam’s appetite for wine is buoyed by its dynamic economy enjoying an average seven percent annual growth over the past 23 years.

“Looking to the future, Vietnam’s middle class is expected to grow to 36 million people by 2030 providing a solid base for wine sales in what is currently the US$16 per bottle range. The gift-giving and celebration seasons provides major opportunities for the premium US$60 – US$80 per bottle sector.”

Dean said SA Wine Connect 2024 followed the recent opening of a new AVCC representative office located in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi.

“Managed by Mr Tony Bui, the new representative office is identifying and facilitating opportunities for SA wine exporters. Tony works closely with Dr Vo Van Thanh Nghia, the AVCC Senior Advisor based in Ho Chi Minh City.

The program for SA Wine Connect 2024 includes networking and buyer visit initiatives in HoChiMinh City and HaNoi as well as Master Class wine tasting events.

