Video: The Barossa Cellar: celebrating heritage

The Barossa Cellar has recently completed the planting of its one hectare vineyard, which now homes 2,000 Shiraz cuttings from some of the world’s oldest vines and the region’s most iconic vineyards.

Chair of The Barossa Cellar Louisa Rose said the overarching ambition for the vineyard is to create a single vineyard Shiraz from the fruit in a few years’ time.

The Shiraz will then become available to producers who have donated vines to the site.

