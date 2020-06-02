Victoria wins big at the Young Gun of Wine Awards 2020

The 2020 Young Gun of Wine award winners have been announced through the competition’s first-ever virtual trophy presentation.

For the first time ever, YGOW hosted its trophy presentation virtually in place of its annual awards ceremony.

The five trophies presented were top spot ‘Young Gun of Wine’, ‘Best New Act’ for the top newcomer, ‘Danger Zone’ recognising the most adventurous wine, the publicly voted ‘People’s Choice’ and peer-voted ‘Winemaker’s Choice’.

For 2020, the trophy winners are:

Young Gun of Wine: Dilworth & Allain (Macedon Ranges, VIC)

Best New Act: Dilworth & Allain (Macedon Ranges, VIC)

Danger Zone: 2019 Dhiaga Moscato (Swan Hill, VIC)

People’s Choice: Gilbert (Orange/Mudgee, NSW)

Winemaker’s Choice: Frederick Stevenson (Barossa Valley, Eden Valley, Adelaide Hills, SA)

Victorian winemaking couple Loïque Allain and Chris Dilworth from Dilworth & Allain took out two trophies, winning the Young Gun of Wine award as well as the Best New Act as newcomers to the Top 50.

The pair were lauded for their 2018 ‘Cope Williams Vineyard’ Chardonnay and 2018 ‘Doug’s Vineyard’ Pinot Noir, which they submitted to the YGOW panel in 2019 for tasting.

“Dilworth & Allain have made a profound impression with their young label. This is only the second time in the 14 years of Young Gun that a maker has taken two trophies home at the one presentation,” said YGOW founder Rory Kent.

“Loïque and Chris are a husband and wife team that do everything from farming and making truly exceptional wines right through to the artwork that adorns the labels.

“That their offering – in the eyes of our panel of industry experts – has been chosen as the most compelling from 50 of Australia’s best emerging winemakers is testament to just how good these wines are. And that they’ve done this in their first year is phenomenal.

“The Macedon Ranges is one of Australia’s coldest wine regions, but it is white hot right now.

“There’s a terrific new breed in Macedon, as the four makers in our Top 50 illustrate, making wine from exceptional fruit sources and employing a modern approach that is about exploring flavour and texture through minimal inputs and artisanal making, and Dilworth & Allain are the perfect emblem for this group.”

The Danger Zone was awarded to 2019 Dhiaga ‘Moscato’ wine, from Victorian winemaker Justin Purser of Dhiaga.

The most adventurous wine that has yet been seen in the history of this award, it was made using moscato from a little-known region, and employed skin contact and pet-nat techniques, and with beer hops added to the ferment.

The People’s Choice, as decided by the public via online voting went to Will Gilbert from Gilbert and the Winemaker’s Choice as voted on by the 2020 Top 50 winemakers was given to Steven Crawford from Frederick Stevenson.

The judging panel for 2020 included Rory Kent (Founder of YGOW), Nick Stock (Gourmet Traveller WINE, et al), Tony Harper (Courier Mail, Delicious, et al), Max Veenhuyzen (Broadsheet, Gourmet Traveller, et al), Katie Spain (The Advertiser, et al), David Moyle (The Saturday Paper), Jessica Ho (Time Out), Samantha Teague (Concrete Playground), Pip Anderson (MONA), Penny Grant (Ghanem Group Sommelier), Jane Lopes (Sommelier), Louella Mathews (Bibo Wine Bar), Ian Trinkle (Howard Smith Wharves), Charlotte Hardy (Charlotte Dalton Wines) and Damon Koerner (Koerner Wine and 2019 YGOW winner).

To see all the winners from the 2020 Young Gun of Wine Awards, head to www.younggunofwine.com.

