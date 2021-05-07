Unique wine experiences grant to attract tourists

SA wineries can now apply for new grants of up to $5,000 to create unique cellar door experiences as wine regions continue to look at innovative ways to attract tourists and sell product following the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions and disruptions to international markets.

The Cellar Door Unique Experience Grant Program has been established thanks to $200,000 from the Marshall Liberal Government.

Minister for Primary Industries and Regional Development David Basham said the grant program has been established in response to the impacts brought about by COVID-19.

“South Australian wineries with cellar doors need your support now more than ever and we are encouraging businesses to apply for the grants who plan on investing in projects that enhance the visitor experience and create must-visit destinations,” Minister Basham said.

“The Marshall Liberal Government named 2021 ‘The Year of South Australian Wine’ to encourage the community to support the sector as it manages the downturn in tourism and the impacts of market disruptions.

“We recently announced a $5.4 million wine market expansion program to support producers to diversify into new markets, grow sales of premium South Australian wine across the globe, and create more jobs.

“The wine industry is a key economic driver for South Australia generating more than $2 billion in revenue per year.

“With 50 per cent of all of Australia’s bottled wine and almost 80 per cent of Australia’s premium wine produced here, there is no doubt South Australia is the wine state.”

Furthermore, the Government has concluded a series of regional workshops developed in conjunction with Wine Communicators of Australia, held in the Barossa, McLaren Vale and Coonawarra, with the focus on improving the profitability of South Australian wineries’ cellar door operations through enhanced cellar door tourism offerings.

The State Government funded workshops had almost 140 wine industry representatives attend.

“The challenges of the last twelve months have underscored how integral the cellar door is to build a sustainable brand,” said Minister Basham.

Applications for the Unique Cellar Door Unique Experience Grant Program will be open until 5pm, 28 May 2021.

For more information and eligibility criteria, or to make an application, visit: pir.sa.gov.au/wine

