Two weeks to go! Grant applications closing for innovative agricultural projects

With individual grants of up to $22,000 on offer, Australia’s young agricultural innovators, scientists, researchers and others active in the sector are reminded not to miss their opportunity to contribute to Australia’s agriculture sector.

Applications for the 2020 Science and Innovation Awards for Young People in Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry close at 5pm AEST on Friday 4 October 2019.

Dr Robyn Cleland, acting Chief Scientist at the Department of Agriculture, encouraged applicants to start working on their applications.

“The range of projects we receive each year impress me with their innovative research and approaches to a wide range of industry issues.

“We receive applications from producers, researchers and others active in the agriculture sector from around Australia.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what projects are proposed this year and of course playing our part in supporting the emerging careers of our young agricultural innovators as they bring fresh thinking to industry issues.

“The contribution from our industry partners in supporting each of the 11 Award categories is an essential part of the success of the grant program, and I thank them for their continued support and investment.”

The Science and Innovation Awards is a competitive grants program open to 18-35 year olds to undertake new and creative scientific-based research to benefit Australia’s agricultural industries. There are 11 individual award categories available, with the opportunity to share in up to $240,000 in grants.

Since the Science and Innovation Awards commenced in 2001, 250 young researchers, innovators and scientists have shared in more than $4 million in grant funding for their projects.

For further information on the awards, the application form and on how to apply, visit agriculture.gov.au/scienceawards or email scienceawards@agriculture.gov.au.