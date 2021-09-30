TWE hits some sustainability targets

Image: Devil’s Lair vineyard in Margaret River.

Treasury Wine Estates has released its 2021 Sustainability Report, highlighting key areas of the business’ targets and those it has met.

TWE has confirmed its commitments to reduce the impact of climate change with two of the company’s boldest targets yet: 100% renewable electricity by 2024 and net zero emissions by 2030.

The wine giant’s label Lindemann’s in Europe has reached its goal of carbon neutrality, while TWE has, as a whole, achieved a 96.7 per cent recycling rate.

TWE’s report states the business has recycled 600 tonnes of glass that was broken/unable to be used through its partnership with Orora’s closed loop program.

TWE has also assessed 855 suppliers for their ethical, social and environmental performance, and has noted a 33% decrease in its Serious Incident Frequency rate.

TWE’s sustainability director Michael Parks said the business has taken a significant leap forward in its sustainability targets and ambitions to meet those goals.

“Over the last year, Treasury Wine Estates has taken a significant step towards sustainability leadership,” said Parks.

“During this time, we’ve listened and thought deeply about what matters to our employees, communities, partners, and consumers, and in May we released our enhanced sustainability strategy and some bold commitments to drive progress in the areas that matter the most to our stakeholders and business.

“Our 2021 Sustainability Report sets out our enhanced strategy in detail for the first time. It also outlines a suite of ambitious targets and the progress we have made towards cultivating a brighter future.”

