Edmond de Rothschild Wines makes Central Otago vineyard acquisition

Akarua head of culture Kurt Robinson. Image Akarua

Australian wine consumers are set to benefit from the creation of a new organic vineyard in New Zealand, by Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Wines.

The Bordeaux based wineproducer has been granted consent to acquire a 52 hectare estate with 34.5ha of vines in Central Otago’s Bannockburn, along with the Akarua Estate vineyard, which was founded in 1996 by former Dunedin mayor Sir Clifford Skeggs.

Edmond de Rothschild Heritage is a unique, family-owned lifestyle brand, combining luxury hotels and restaurants, wines and farming expertise.

When fully converted and organically certified over the coming decade, the Central Otago vineyard will produce over 60,000 bottles of organic wines annually for international markets.

Australia is seen as a key market for Edmond de Rothschild Heritage and the wine producer is seeking to expand its local distribution for its international collection.

The nine vineyards owned by Edmond de Rothschild Heritage across France, Spain, South Africa, Argentina and New Zealand produce 3.5 million bottles of wine every year, however the Central Otago vineyard will mark the group’s first entry into the organic market.

Edmond de Rothschild Heritage’s premium estates wine offering is distributed across 80 countries. The company aims to extend their range with a super-premium Pinot Noir produced from the exceptional terroir found in Central Otago.

Ariane de Rothschild, president of the Edmond de Rothschild Group, says the South Island site was handpicked as the location for the production of their new Pinot Noir.

She said the mineral complexity of Central Otago’s soil is world-renowned for providing exceptional growing conditions for this varietal and the terroir at Bannockburn is on par with the Burgundy region in Eastern France – with the potential to produce the world’s finest Pinot Noir.

“The addition of our second New Zealand winery is part of our wider strategy to develop a portfolio of premium international wines from exceptional terroirs,” Rothschild said.

“The investment in region also provides us with the scale needed to expand our trans-Tasman distribution network and improve access to our collection for connoisseurs in across the Australian market.

“Central Otago’s international reputation for Pinot Noir provides a unique opportunity for us to complete our range and move into the production of organic wines – one of the fastest growing categories.”

Boris Breau, managing director of Edmond de Rothschild Heritage Wines, said their acquisition of Akarua will see the Central Otago winery join a carefully curated consortium of family-owned boutique vineyards.

He said. they will look to appoint an Australian distribution partner for their collection in the coming months.

“The purchase of Akarua has seen us add a winery with strong growth potential to our portfolio, expanding our Pinot Noir offering and solidifying our position as a premium producer that sells wines exclusively produced from our own vines,” Breau.

The Skeggs Group managing director David Skeggs said the new ownership of the Akarua Estate Vineyard will bring new opportunities for the Central Otago wine industry thanks to the significant global influence and networks of Edmond de Rothschild Heritage.

“It is not without sadness that we hand over the Akarua legacy to Edmond de Rothschild, but we are equally as excited to follow the brand’s future in New Zealand and overseas,” Skeggs said.

“Akarua has been part of our family since 1996 and we have real affection for the history and success that we have achieved. We do however recognise the significant network that the Edmond de Rothschild wine group has and the opportunities for Akarua to achieve new milestones.”

The Skeggs Group will continue to produce its Rua brand from its 90 hectares of established vineyards in the Bannockburn and Pisa sub-regions.

