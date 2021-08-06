Treasury Wines moves heavily online as part of Penfolds Grange push

Treasury Wine Estates has stepped up its push into British and European markets with its flagship Penfolds Grange now that China is out of bounds, AFR reports, and in Australia the shift to online buying is accelerating as the $950 a bottle wine hits the shelves.

Alex Freudmann, the managing director of Australia’s biggest liquor retailer, Dan Murphy’s, said demand was robust across the group’s 252 stores.

The company is using artificial intelligence and data analytics to spearhead a push to its more affluent customers among a database of 5 million customers, while lockdowns in cities such as Sydney and Brisbane mean e-commerce is even more at the forefront.

Read the full article on AFR here (possible paywall).

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!