Treasury Wine Estates shows commitment to supporting team members experiencing domestic and family violence

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd (TWE) today launched an industry-leading domestic and family violence (DFV) pledge outlining its commitment to prevent and respond to domestic and family violence impacting its team members.

As part of the initiative, the company will extend its support available to team members affected by domestic and family violence, including:

All permanent and casual TWE team members who experience DFV can access up to 10 days of paid leave, emergency financial support up to AUD$5000, as well as a range of flexible work arrangements as needed.

All team members who support someone affected by DFV will also have access of up to 10 days of paid leave.

People leaders will be provided with materials and resources to help them in recognising, responding to, and supporting any team members who are affected by DFV.

TWE chief people officer Katie Hodgson said it was important for companies to take a proactive role in responding to domestic and family violence.

“Our updated policy and guidelines will ensure any of our team members experiencing domestic and family violence feel safe and supported. The work environment can often be the only place where someone experiencing domestic and family violence feels safe, so we have a responsibility to protect our team members and ensure their long-term welfare and safety,” Hodgson said.

“By setting standards, raising awareness, prompting conversations, and supporting those impacted, we can contribute towards the elimination of domestic and family violence in our communities.

“At TWE, we believe that human rights recognise the inherent value of each person and encompass the basic freedoms and protections that belong to every single one of us.

“Our business and people can only thrive when human rights are safeguarded, and we’re committed to providing a work environment where people are not only safe, but respected, valued and treated as equals,” Ms Hodgson said.

