Treasury Wine Estates expands warehouse and distribution operations at Penfield, South Australia

Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) announced the opening of its expanded warehouse and distribution facility at Penfield, South Australia on Friday December 14th, 2018.

Federal Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Simon Birmingham was joined by the South Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, The Hon. David Ridgway, David Alpen, director supply chain services for Treasury Wine Estates, and other industry guests, for a tour of the new facility.

Minister Birmingham who officially opened the new facility, congratulated TWE and SCT for this significant investment and their ongoing commitment to South Australia’s wine industry.

“This expansion of the Treasury Wine Estates Penfield operation underscores the recent strong growth of Australian wine exports, which last year saw 60% of exports originating from South Australia,” Minister Birmingham said.

“The Liberal-National Government through our trade agenda continues to open up new market opportunities for Australian wine exporters – for example the TPP-11 will see tariffs on Australian wine exports into Canada dropping to zero from 30 December.

“The more market opportunities our wine producers have, the more confidence they will have to invest in their operations and grow their businesses, which is good for our economy and helps to create jobs.

This facility is a vote of confidence in the future of the Australia wine industry and I congratulate TWE for demonstrating its commitment and investing in South Australia and the national wine industry.”

SA Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment David Ridgway welcomed TWEs’ expanded operations which will have significant positive flow-on effects for the wider industry.

“This major expansion represents a significant vote of confidence in the state’s economy and has the capacity to bring considerable tangible benefits – and additional jobs – to a number of businesses in the supply chain,” said Minister Ridgway.

According to TWE deputy chief operating officer, Tim Ford, the strategic relationships between TWE and its partners have played a critical role in the development of the expanded Penfield warehouse facility.

“The SCT Group who own the land and invested in these buildings and the TOLL Group, who designed the interior layout and undertake our domestic and export wine warehousing and distribution operations, understand our business and have worked closely with us to ensure this building was completed on time, within budget and to our specifications. It’s been an outstanding commitment to the task, by all involved,” Ford said.

Once the building is fully operational in January 2019, the facility will deliver greater efficiency in TWE’s container packing operations and domestic distribution functions, and help accommodate the global demand for TWE’s premium wine exports to over 70 countries around the globe. One of the key benefits of the location of TWE’s Penfield warehouse and distribution facility is its proximity to major road, rail and shipping routes.

Photo: David Alpen,Treasury’s director supply chain services, with the Ministers. Photo by Ben Searcy.