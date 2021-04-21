Towards an early smoke detection network

Images: Sampling smoke. Credit: Dr Ian Porter, La Trobe University.

Fire events are increasing in frequency around the world and as wine producing countries such as the US, Spain and Portugal grapple with the devastation wrecked by bushfires, Australia is providing critical research and guidance on managing smoke affected fruit, as Simone Madden-Grey writes.

In the vineyard

The urgency with which research is being conducted into the effects of smoke on winegrapes has intensified as bushfires become a more regular feature of vintage in Australia. Many of the decisions about how to manage smoke affected fruit are being made with the help of laboratory tests but as research continues to develop so too do the tools available to help producers with these decisions. If data from the vineyard could be used to create individual risk assessments, including suggested interventions in either the vineyard or winery, there is potential for more cost-effective decisions around labour and production to be made earlier in the harvest schedule.

An early smoke detection network for the vineyard is being developed by Dr Ian Porter, a research professor at La Trobe University in Melbourne, following on from work with the Department of Jobs Precincts and Regions (DJPR) in Victoria over the past six years. Dr Porter and the team at DJPR (Tim Plozza, Pei Zhang, David Allen and Joanne Bui) have worked on several projects partnering with key industry members, including regional wine bodies, AWRI, Wine Australia and the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR), documenting and researching dozens of fire events in a bid to expand the science and literature on how smoke moves and what compositional elements are critical measurements for wine production.

The network will use data from the vineyard combined with research to produce a risk assessment. However, for any large volume of research to be applicable in a practical sense, it must be presented in a manner that is easily accessible and this is where the network aims is working to bring technology and research together. The early smoke detection network would generate a site-specific risk assessment by using real time data sourced from an accredited smoke sensor positioned in the vineyard as well as data from the substantial database of research the team has created over the years. The individual risk assessment could then be accessed via a mobile phone app or an interactive website and it would include suggestions for appropriate management strategies according to different smoke exposure thresholds.

As part of the research and development of the early smoke detection network, Porter worked with a number of different producers in Victoria and New South Wales during the 2020 vintage. Data was downloaded from smoke sensors positioned in participant vineyards, sample fruit was harvested, and 91 micro-ferments were produced. Key to furthering research into the relationship between smoke levels and sensory perception was the opportunity to record smoke levels prior to harvesting the fruit for the micro-ferments.

“The volume of information gathered during this time allowed us to line up the data gathered on smoke, berry and sensory content. It was critical to further the understanding of data interpretation, risk analysis and sensory detection,” Porter explained.