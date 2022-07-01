Tim Shand joins Voyager Estate as winemaker

Recently appoint Voyager Estate winemaker Tim Shand. Image Voyager Estate

Margaret River’s Voyager Estate has announced the appointment of Tim Shand as Chief Winemaker.

Following in the footsteps of Steve James, Shand will lead both the winemaking and viticulture teams at a seminal moment in Voyager Estate’s 44-year history.

Shand’s role will be pivotal as the business continue to develop its hand-in-glove ambitions of achieving progressive environmental aspirations and taking its winemaking craft to the next level.

Originally a Perth native, Shand got his start in the Clare Valley, followed by international stints in iconic winemaking regions Chianti, Bordeaux, Oregon, and Burgundy, including Château Margaux and Domaine Dujac in France, before returning home to take up residence in 2011 at Giant Steps in the Yarra Valley, under Head Winemaker, Steve Flamsteed.

He has been fortunate to work alongside winemakers with what he described as a substantial knowledge and a healthy dose of flair and innovative spirit.

Since 2014, Shand has headed up a dynamic and progressive team of winemakers as Head of Winemaking at award-winning Punt Road.

Inspired by the ability to create and experiment, Shand said he believed winemaking is closer to a craft than an art.

“The name Voyager Estate evokes a deep and enthusiastic response in wine lovers everywhere. They have a proven history of growing outstanding wines in a world class region,” he said.

“From afar I have admired Voyager’s visionary approach to genuine sustainability in viticulture and winemaking, as well as their enviable location in the heart of the Stevens Valley.

“Joining Alex and her knowledgeable team as chief winemaker at this point in the winery’s evolution is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get started.”

Voyager Estate owner, Alexandra Burt, acknowledged the work of the winemaking and viticulture team over more than four decades in building a legacy of outstanding quality, sustainably-produced wines of place, and looks forward to building upon this foundation with the appointment of Shand.

“We have deliberately taken our time to find the right person to lead Voyager Estate’s winemaking and viticulture into the next era,” Burt said.

“Of the many stand-out qualities that Tim brings with him, perhaps the most significant are his depth of thought and curiosity – about all things – along with his generosity and humility.

“He also brings a very considered ambition for the wines and those who know him well know that he is always looking far over the horizon when setting a vision.

“Tim has risen to the top of a remarkable field of candidates and adding him to our already accomplished team is beyond exciting.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to acknowledge and thank our current production team, led by Travis Lemm and Glen Ryan, who have taken the reins in the interim and smoothly navigated the 2022 vintage which, to their credit, is already promising some exceptionally compelling wines.”

