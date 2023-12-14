ADVERTISEMENT

Three new directors for Bragato Research Institute

L-R Emma Taylor, James Dicey and Greg Mann. Image courtesy Bragato Research Institute

Bragato Research Institute (BRI), New Zealand Winegrowers’ research arm, has welcomed three new directors to the BRI board after directors Dr Di McCarthy and Prof. Charlie Eason both stood down in 2023. The institute announced yesterday that it welcomed Emma Taylor, James Dicey, and Greg Mann as directors.

Emma Taylor is a viticulture consultant based in the Hawke’s Bay. Taylor worked for Villa Maria Estate for over 20 years in several roles including Company Viticulturist. Taylor is involved in a number of national bodies including being a member of the New Zealand Winegrowers (NZW) Environment Committee and NZW Board. She was also previously chair of the Viticulture Industry National Association.

James Dicey is a grapegrower based in Central Otago. He owns Grape Vision, a vineyard development, management and consultancy business. Dicey has extensive governance experience including four years as a board director for NZW and a foundation board director for BRI. His other experience includes being a director of Seasonal Solutions Cooperative, Mt Difficulty Wines, and Central Otago Winegrowers Association including five years as chair.

Given the common challenges and opportunities faced by the wine and forestry sectors, Greg Mann will bring a unique perspective to the BRI. Currently, Mann is the General Manager of ArborGen, New Zealand’s largest supplier of improved genetics planting stock to the forestry sector. He is also a director of Scion, a Crown Research Institute specialising in research and innovation development for the forestry sector, and has previously been General Manager – Commercial at Plant & Food Research. Mann has over 25 years of management experience in organisations that conduct research and develop new products, services and technologies globally.

“We welcome the new directors, and look forward to the insights and perspectives each will bring as BRI works to enhance New Zealand wine’s premium reputation through innovation and a commitment to tomorrow,” said BRI board chair Mark Gilbert. “As BRI enters its 7th year in 2024, these Board appointments will assist in charting the path of endeavour for future expansion and growth.”

