The winner of Winetitles Media ‘Win A Trip to SIMEI in Italy’ competition is….

Scott Wall, a Riverland-based vineyard manager for Australian Vintage, has been judged the winner of Winetitles Media’s ‘Win A Trip to SIMEI in Italy’ competition.

Open to new and current subscribers to the Australian & New Zealand Grapegrower & Winemaker or the Wine & Viticulture Journal, the competition asked entrants to describe in 50 words or less what equipment they’d like to add or replace in their vineyard or winery and why.

For his entry, Scott, who has been a subscriber to the Grapegrower & Winemaker since 2008, said: “We are in desperate need of frost fans for our vineyard. Each year our crop looks promising, until a frost hits and we lose in excess of 1000 tonnes. BAM – gone in the blink of a -2 degree night! We would love to acquire some fans to alleviate this problem.”

Scott has been working in the wine industry for more than 20 years. He began his career in 1995 working in the vineyard where he is currently employed before turning his hand to some winery work for a few years. He subsequently returned to Coldridge Vineyard near Loxton where he is one of a team of 12 managing 470ha of vines, 70% of which are red varieties, including Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot.

When Winetitles Media editor Sonya Logan contacted Scott to inform him of his win, he said: “I’m feeling very lucky to be the winner of a trip to SIMEI, for me the chance to visit another county like Italy is very exciting. I intend to take my wife along and extend the trip by a couple of days. We have never been to Italy or even close to it, so very keen to have a look around that part of the world.”

Winetitles Media congratulates Scott on his win.

And we would like to thank all the new and existing subscribers who entered the competition and provided us with so many great entries, making the job of choosing a winner a very difficult task!