The Oscars of virtual wine events

Image: Penfolds chief winemaker Peter Gago

Today, at 5.30pm AEST, wine lovers have the opportunity to join Penfolds’ chief winemaker Peter Gago, James Halliday AM and a slew of other notorious wine pros to taste the new 2020 Penfolds Collection.

Hosted by Ned Goodwin MW for Langton’s, he is joined by Australia’s most recognised wine critics, including Andrew Caillaird MW, Huon Hooke, and Campbell Mattinson.

“This is the Oscars of wine tastings, and for the first time, wine lovers across the world will have direct access to the maker of Australia’s most important wine as well as the country’s most respected wine experts in the comfort of their homes,” said Langton’s general manager Jeremy Parham.

The Penfolds 2020: Masters and Makers tasting is taking place on Langton’s Youtube channel at 5:30pm (AEST) today, Friday August 7th, and is a live broadcast in which wine lovers can ask questions in real-time.

The virtual event is free for anyone to attend. Gago and Caillard, author of the most comprehensive book about the iconic wine Penfolds: Rewards of Patience, will discuss the history of Penfolds, its winemaking and the philosophy beyond the current release.

Goodwin will then speak to James Halliday, Huon Hooke and Campbell Mattinson as they live-taste the 2020 Penfolds Collection.

The Penfolds Collection 2020 has been released globally on Thursday, August 6.

To register interest, click here.

