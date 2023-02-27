ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone recovery suspends major events

Image NZDF

Since Thursday 16 February, the Tomoana Showgrounds in Hawke’s Bay has been the base of the Cyclone Regional Distribution Centre which has become a national priority to help those who are isolated in the region.

General manager, Elisha Milmine, and event and sponsorship manager, Samantha Greene of the Hawke’s Bay Agricultural and Pastoral Society have been working alongside Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence, New Zealand Army, New Zealand Royal Navy, Hawke’s Bay Volunteering, Tihei Mauri Ora, Iwi’s, and various regional and national organisations to create this centre.

“‘Our thoughts are with everyone throughout New Zealand who have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle,” Milmine said.

“It is a heart-warming to experience to see the generosity and hard work of everyone involved.”

Out of respect to those affected by the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, and in the interest of directing critical attention and resources on relief efforts, the 2023 Napier Port Primary Sector Awards will be suspended.

On Wednesday the 5th of April 2023 they will announce an updated plan for the year. The National Horticultural Field Days will also be postponed and plans will be assessed in April.

The Hawke’s Bay A&P Society manage and own four significant events in the Hawke’s Bay Primary Sector including the Hawke’s Bay A&P Bayleys Wine Awards.

Throughout these events there are numerous volunteers that help during the year whom are now focused on ensuring that support is provided and the right information and resources to assist the region are being brought to those in need.

The Hawke’s Bay Primary Sector is a resilient sector, but it is important to continue to connect with likeminded people on the journey to get through this together.

Are you a Daily Wine News subscriber? If not, click here to join our mailing list. It’s free!