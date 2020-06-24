The long-term plan to guide grape and wine businesses through challenging times and beyond

A landmark strategy released today will help Australian grape and wine businesses plan for a profitable and sustainable future over the next three decades.

Developed by Australian Grape & Wine (AGW), in collaboration with Wine Australia, Vision 2050 looks beyond the immediate and significant challenges of bushfires, smoke and COVID-19 and sets a range of ambitious targets to strive for by 2050.

These include increasing growth in value to become a $15 billion industry, a net-zero emissions target, and expanding on our export success to become the number one valued product in each key market we operate in.

“Vision 2050 comes at a critical time, as business are working to recover from a torrid period of drought, bushfires, smoke and COVID-19,” said AGW chief executive Tony Battaglene.

“Our targets for 2050 are ambitious, but Vision 2050 provides the road map to achieve them, through innovation, hard work and a great product. We can grow value at all price points across the value chain and drive prosperity in our sector and across regional Australia.”

AGW has welcomed strong bipartisan support for Vision 2050 from Australia’s Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, the Hon. David Littleproud MP, and the Shadow Minister for Agriculture the Hon. Joel Fitzgibbon MP.

“It is important to have a strategic vision to take you forward in these tough times and the better times – and they will come. You have to believe in that because you have to believe in your product. We know Australia makes great wine, and we should be proud of the industry for creating this very clear roadmap for the future,” said Minister Littleproud.

Shadow Minister Fitzgibbon said “We all know that Australia makes the best wines in the world. But we are not without competition or challenges”.

“We have to be on the front foot. You can’t meet all of your aspirations, no matter how good your reputation is, if you don’t have a plan or a roadmap. I congratulate Australian Grape & Wine on this document – it is a sound document, it makes sense and it sets the industry up well for the future.”

“The next step is to begin the work to make this strategic vision reality, to overcome the challenges we face and capture the opportunities ahead of us, to ensure a bright and exciting future for Australia’s grape and wine businesses, and also for the regional communities they support,” said Battaglene.

