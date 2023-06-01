ADVERTISEMENT

The Hill-Smith family launches the Tranche Scholarship

Photo: Michael Hill-Smith and Mathilda Hill-Smith.

Today, Michael Hill-Smith AM MW and his family launch the Tranche Scholarship to support emerging talent in the Australian wine and hospitality industry. The annual scholarship will help individuals develop their professional careers by providing international and domestic travel opportunities within these industries.

The Tranche Scholarship is led by Michael Hill-Smith MW AM as Chairman, and his daughter Mathilda Hill-Smith as Director.

The scholarship has a national reach, with some of Australia’s best wine and hospitality talent acting as state advisors. These include:

Leanne Altmann, National and Victorian Advisor – Beverage Director at Trader House, Wine Judge

National and Victorian Advisor – Beverage Director at Trader House, Wine Judge Erin Larkin, WA State Advisor – Reviewer at Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Wine Judge

WA State Advisor – Reviewer at Robert Parker Wine Advocate, Wine Judge Amanda Yallop, NSW State Advisor – Wine Director at Fink

NSW State Advisor Wine Director at Fink Penny Grant, Queensland State Advisor – Market Manager at Shaw + Smith, Wine Judge

Queensland State Advisor Market Manager at Shaw + Smith, Wine Judge Nick Stock, SA State Advisor – Wine writer, Wine Judge, Proprietor at Silver Sands Beach Club

SA State Advisor Wine writer, Wine Judge, Proprietor at Silver Sands Beach Club Pip Anderson, Tasmanian State Advisor, Hospitality Operations Manager at MONA

“We are thrilled to launch the Tranche Scholarship,” said Director Mathilda Hill-Smith. “We are looking for bright, enthusiastic and talented applicants with a clear vision for their future. Age is not a barrier, although it is intended for those in the earlier stages of their career.”

Applications will open via the Tranche website from 1 July 2023 and must be submitted by Friday, 28 July 2023.

More information about the Tranche Scholarship can be found here.

