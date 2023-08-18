ADVERTISEMENT

2023 ASVO Scholarship recipient revealed

Scholarship recipient Emma Shaw. Image courtesy Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology.

The Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology (ASVO) Board of Directors have named Emma Shaw from the Canberra wine region as the winner of the 2023 ASVO scholarship for Advanced Wine Assessment Course.

“We congratulate Emma Shaw as the 2023 recipient of the ASVO’s AWAC scholarship. Emma was an outstanding applicant for the scholarship, with her very clear passion for teaching others how to appreciate wine,” said Andy Clarke, ASVO President.

The Advanced Wine Assessment Course (AWAC) was founded in 1992 by the Australian Wine Research Institute. It is an intensive four-day course designed to provide training to potential new wine show judges by developing the sensory analysis capabilities and vocabulary of Australian wine industry personnel at an elite level. The scholarship covers the course fee which is $5,390 in 2023.

Shaw is the general manager at Collector Wines, and also runs her own business Pique-Nique which offers wine appreciation classes and events to encourage consumers to develop their understanding of and comfort with wine, and their appreciation of Canberra wines. Shaw also volunteers her time with industry associations across the broader region and is close to completing a Bachelor of Wine Science at Charles Sturt University.

Commenting on the win, Shaw said, “I am thrilled. I am sure the AWAC course will push my knowledge of wine assessment to new heights. Receiving support by way of a scholarship is greatly appreciated. Thank you to the ASVO board for selecting me amongst the many deserving applicants.”

