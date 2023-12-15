ADVERTISEMENT

Remembering the legacy of Bill Chambers OAM: A pioneer of the fortified wine business

Bill Chambers. Photo: Darren Grigg

The Australian wine industry mourns the loss of a luminary, Bill Chambers OAM, whose impact and expertise earned him the esteemed title of “the undisputed king of the fortified wine business.” As the visionary force behind Chambers Rosewood Vineyards in Rutherglen, Bill Chambers leaves behind a legacy that has shaped the essence of Australian winemaking.

The Winemakers of Rutherglen expressed its heartfelt sadness at the passing of Bill Chambers, vowing to remember his legacy.

“In the early hours of Thursday 14th of December, the Chambers Family, the community of Rutherglen and the Australian wine community lost a true pioneer, mentor and lifelong friend, William (Bill) Chambers OAM. Bill contributed a lifetime to the passion and craft of the wine industry, so much so he was awarded Life Membership of The Australian Wine Industry in 2005, leaving a legacy and lasting guide on fortified wine in Australia for us all.

“The town and wine community of Rutherglen has lost a ‘mate’, a mentor and supporter. He drove our innovation, provided guidance and shared his generosity infinitely. Much more than that the Chambers family mourn the loss of their husband, father, uncle, grandfather and friend. His “twinkling blue eyes”, stories and knowledge sharing will forever live on through his loved ones. On behalf of the Chambers family, we would like to notify the community that William (Bill) Chamber’s life will be celebrated at Chambers Rosewood Winery & Vineyard, Rutherglen on Wednesday 20th December at 1pm. Light refreshments, fond memory sharing, smiles and tears will be shared afterwards in the grounds of the winery and cellar door.

“For those unable to make it in person, the service will be live streamed with the Tobin Brothers Corowa.

“Please continue to keep Wendy, Stephen, Kay, Allison, Sandra, Grant and Margot, Michael and Belinda and their families in your thoughts.”

With heavy hearts, the industry bid farewell to a titan whose contributions to the fortified wine sector have left an indelible mark on the viticultural landscape.

“Bill Chambers’ influence on the fortified wine business was immeasurable, marking him as a true pioneer in our industry,” remarked Lee McLean, chief executive of Australian Grape & Wine. “His dedication and expertise set him apart as a visionary, elevating the standards of fortified wines and earning him the utmost respect from his peers.”

“Beyond his exceptional wines, Bill Chambers was known for his generosity, humility, and unwavering support for not only his friends and colleagues in Rutherglen, but the wider Australian wine community,” said Australian Grape & Wine in a statement released today.

“His mentorship and guidance have left an indelible impact on countless individuals within the industry, shaping the future of Australian winemaking.

“Vale Bill Chambers – ‘the undisputed king of the fortified wine business. His spirit will continue to inspire and guide the industry he so passionately served.”

Today, the legacy of Chambers Rosewood Vineyards lives on through Bill Chambers’ son, Stephen Chambers, who continues to steward the winery with the same dedication and passion that characterised his father’s approach.

Service details:

Wednesday 20th of December

Chambers Rosewood Winery & Vineyard

178 Barkly St. Rutherglen VIC 3685

1:00pm with refreshments to follow

