The d’arenberg cube celebrates one year of operation

Since opening its doors to the public on 14 December 2017, the d’Arenberg Cube has been visited by over 130,000 people, and recently the company has announced new tourism experiences expected in early 2019.

“We’re absolutely thrilled with this past year,” remarks Chester Osborn, chief winemaker and fourth generation family member. “A huge thanks to everyone who has visited so far. One of the great things about the d’Arenberg Cube, is there’s always something new. New vintages of wine to try, new art installations, and a few new experiences coming soon, so there’s always a reason to come back and visit again”

d’Arenberg is more than a cellar door, also offering hosted masterclasses, à la carte or degustation dining, wine blending, and more.

Entry into the d’Arenberg Cube costs $10 per person, which includes a self-guided tour of the Alternate Realities Museum, a contemporary art gallery, located on the ground floor. Entry is free for children under the age of two, members of the Cenosilicaphobic Club, all restaurant guests and experience goers.