d’Arenberg achieves certification by Sustainable Wine Growing Australia

d’Arenberg winemaker Chester Osbourne. Image d’Arenberg

McLaren Vale based winery d’Arenberg has announced its certification as a member of Sustainable Wine Growing Australia, and its partnership with Reconciliation Australia to embark on its first Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP).

The national program supports the Australian wine community in delivering sustainability practices across environmental, social, and economic parameters.

Additionally, d’Arenberg is setting the goal to achieve certification for carbon net-zero emissions by 2035, well ahead of the national target of 2050.

d’Arenberg is working with Reconciliation Australia to create its first RAP, The ‘Reflect’ RAP, which is scoping and developing relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stakeholders, deciding on a vision for reconciliation and exploring the d’Arenberg sphere of influence.

“Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond our environmental footprint,” Chester Osborn, fourth-generation family winemaker at d’Arenberg said.

“We’re proud to be working with Reconciliation Australia on our first RAP, which we believe will help foster unity and mutual respect between Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and wider Australia.

“Together with our SWA certification and carbon net zero emissions target, we are taking significant steps towards our ongoing journey of sustainability and reconciliation.”

d’Arenberg’s commitment to sustainability is evident in its ongoing practices, such as using traditional winemaking methods, employing organic and biodynamic practices, and maintaining biodiversity on the estate.

