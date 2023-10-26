ADVERTISEMENT

Handpicked Wines completes House of Arras purchase

Ed Carr, chief winemaker at House of Arras. Image courtesy Handpicked Wines

Handpicked Wines has successfully bought House of Arras, the company announced today. The purchase includes the House of Arras brand, inventory, 24 hectares of premium vineyard, winery and the Pipers River cellar door.

Sparkling wine specialist Ed Carr, who will continue as the chief House of Arras winemaker, expressed his enthusiasm about the settlement.

“I am thrilled that I can continue the House of Arras tradition as chief winemaker under the new ownership of Handpicked Wines. I look forward to being part of an enthusiastic and dynamic team that can further grow the global recognition of our Arras brand. Handpicked Wines is the right custodian to evolve and build upon our worldwide reputation as Australia’s premier sparkling producer.”

Peter Dillon, chief winemaker at Handpicked Wines, also commented on the news.

“We are incredibly excited to have the top sparkling brand in Australia join our Handpicked Wines stable,” Dillon said. “Ed is one of Australia’s great contemporary winemakers, and it is a privilege to work alongside him again. Together, we plan to take the House of Arras to the next level of prestige and set the highest benchmark for Australian sparkling wine on the global stage.”

“We are also pleased to welcome the dedicated and valuable team at the Pipers River vineyard and winery to our Handpicked Wines team. In addition, we are also looking forward to working alongside the amazing collection of growers that contribute to the House of Arras. Their viticultural excellence, collaborative support and brilliant commitment to fruit quality highlight Tasmania’s great potential as the southern hemisphere’s greatest sparkling wine region.”

Handpicked Wines CEO and founder William Dong said the company was pleased with the outcome.

“We are proud to achieve such a significant milestone in our company’s history and, more importantly, being able to keep the Arras brand and its talented team together under the ownership of an Australian family-owned producer,” said Dong.

“We are confident that the Arras brand will further elevate our current portfolio of luxury brands and bring exceptional choice, craftsmanship and quality to our partners and customers. Ultimately, our focus is about creating storied and authentic brands that evoke a sense of well-being and longing. These core values and the energy is what lies at the heart of our company culture.”

