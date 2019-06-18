The 2019 Maurice O’shea award is heading to Adelaide in July: tickets on sale now

The Maurica O’Shea Award, which recognises the service and contributions people or organisations make to the Australian wine industry, will be held in Adelaide on 22 July.

Hosted by the McWilliam’s Wines Group in conjunction with the Australian Wine Industry Technical Conference (AWITC), the Maurice O’Shea Award is named after Australian winemaker Maurice O’shea.

A successful partnership was formed with the AWITC in 2016 when the last award dinner was held. This is the second time the award is being organised in collaboration with the AWITC, which also incorporates the Australian Grape & Wine Outlook Conference and the WineTech trade exhibition. The gala award dinner is open to industry and wine lovers alike.

The gala award dinner will be held at the Adelaide Oval, with The Chaser’s Chris Taylor as MC and Marina Prior providing the entertainment.

Tickets are available via https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/2019-maurice-oshea-awards-tickets-57469793700 and all are invited to attend.

James Halliday AM is a past winner of the award (1995). He praised its recognition of those who have made a significant impact for the betterment of the industry, saying, “I have always regarded the Maurice O’Shea Award as the most significant award anyone in the wine fraternity or industry can achieve in their lifetime.”

AWITC delegates can also book tickets to the Maurice O’Shea Award Dinner as part of their registration. Tickets are on sale now. Limited seats are available.

When:

Mon 22 July 2019

7:00 pm – 11:00 pm ACST

Where:

Adelaide Oval Functions & Events

War Memorial Drive

North Adelaide, SA 5006

How:

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/2019-maurice-oshea-awards-tickets-57469793700