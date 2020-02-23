Tasmanian estate opens $7 million winery inspired by Bordeaux

Tasmania’s Coal River Valley and Bordeaux in France have an unlikely connection: they both lie on the earth’s 42nd parallel.

They now share another link because Riversdale Estate is using the same technology as some of Bordeaux’s best wineries.

The family-owned vineyard has launched a $7 million sustainable, state of the art winery which has been two years in the making and is a first of its kind in Australia featuring cutting-edge French technology.

“Riversdale Estate is in a unique microclimate, and our grapes are outstanding. This new, advanced technology will help us amplify the quality of our produce without compromising it,” explained Rainier Roberts, vigneron at Riversdale Estate.

The Hon. Senator Eric Abetz officially opened the doors to the new winery on Friday last week.

“I’m passionate about promoting Tasmania, and we are becoming internationally renowned for being a world-class producer of wine,” Senator Abetz said.

“To see wineries such as Riversdale Estate innovate, evolve and perfect its wines is fantastic to see, and I’m honoured to be here today to officially open the doors to the new winery.”

The new facility features cutting-edge machinery from French manufacturer Pellenc, including a Selectiv’ Winery Destemmer – an optical grape sorter and a smart press.

This makes Riversdale Estate the only winery in Australia to harness the full suite of the technology, which is used in many of the leading wineries of Bordeaux.

Bordeaux is widely considered to the best fine wine-producing region in the world.

“We are nationally recognised for our wines, but if we want to put Tasmania and our wines on the world wine map, we need to use the best technology available,” Rainier Roberts said.

The new winery has also been designed to be energy efficient.

“The winery is estimated to be 55 percent more energy efficient than a conventional winery. It captures traditionally wasted energy from the central plant room and reuses it throughout the winery, which significantly minimises our carbon footprint,” Roberts added.

Riversdale Estate was purchased by Roberts patriarch Ian in 1980, when he was a law student.

In the 1980s, he ran the property as an Angora goat farm – a goat that produces luxurious mohair, a fabric that was very much in demand in the 1980s.

In 1991, Ian and his wife Wendy started growing grapes on the land for other brands.

“When we saw our excellent quality grapes winning medals for other brands, we decided to launch our own label in 2008 exclusively through Cellarmasters,” explained Ian.

The family-run winery has today amassed 40 trophies and over 60 gold medals, and its Crater Chardonnay is the most awarded Chardonnay in Tasmanian history.

Although the majority of the grapes today are used to create the Riversdale Estate wine range, the family still grow grapes for recognised wine brands such as Penfolds.

