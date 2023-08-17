ADVERTISEMENT

Iconic Geelong winery opens luxury accommodation pods

Image courtesy Mt Duneed Estate Facebook.

Geelong winery Mt Duneed Estate, known for hosting wine and music festival A Day On The Green, has added another string to its bow with the opening of new accommodation facilities.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Steve Dimopoulos formally opened the eight boutique accommodation pods at the vineyard last week, which were backed by a $259,000 investment from the Victorian government.

The one-bedroom pods each have their own balcony and include a kitchenette, mini-lounge area, and bathroom, with views overlooking the vineyard and surrounding farmland.

“Mt Duneed Estate is legendary in the region for hosting weddings, celebrations and major events like A Day On The Green – and this investment will make it possible for even more visitors to stay and explore everything the region has to offer,” said Minister for Regional Development Harriet Shing.

“Our $170 million regional tourism package will help to deliver more projects like this right across the state, building even further on our renowned tourism sector,” said Dimopoulos.

The $150 million Regional Tourism and Events Fund will ensure the best events and attractions are delivered right across the state, with an additional $20 million for regional tourism marketing.

Mt Duneed is already an event centre in the region, hosting up to 20,000 fans at A Day On The Green concerts for more than 10 years.

“Mt Duneed Estate’s boutique accommodation will allow people to stay longer and explore all that this magnificent region has to offer – and that’s a win for local businesses,” said Dimopoulos.

The expansion closely aligns with the recently released Experience Victoria 2033 strategic plan – a vision to grow Victoria’s tourism industry and create jobs over the next 10 years.

The plan aims to strengthen Victoria’s enviable tourism offering by leveraging the state’s competitive advantages, and focuses on five key growth pillars, including First Peoples-led experiences, Food and Drink, Wellness, Nature, and Arts and Culture.

