Tamburlaine expansion feeds rising pool of organic wine producers

In an industry that has seen some tough breaks in recent times, an emerging player continues to forge ahead.

The key to success seems to be a combination of remarkable forward thinking, the ability to pre-empt and adapt to market changes, along with the production of excellent wine.

Tamburlaine Organic Wines has now added to their holdings, further spreading their golden touch across the Orange wine region.

The former Cumulus winery facility at Cudal has been purchased by the company just in time to process the first 2020 vintage fruit.

Tamburlaine managing director and winemaker, Mark Davidson, said the expansion feeds the rising pool of organic wine producers cementing the future of the company and the industry.

“The Cudal winery was originally purpose-built two decades ago to support a major expansion of the region’s wine production while offering extra services to local vignerons and winemakers,” Davidson outlined.

“Last year it was standing idle with the prospect of permanent closure. All the facility required were some critical upgrades, improvement of its capacity to manage premium parcels of fruit and the winemaking team.

“Aaron Mercer is now group senior winemaker. Site winemaker, Monica Gray, has been appointed and is backed by a very experienced cellar and lab team.”

Tamburlaine’s interest in the Orange wine region began in the late 1980’s. Davidson outlined the move into the region was critical for the previously ‘pure Hunter’ boutique cellar door and winery operation.

“Tamburlaine now owns and contracts in the vicinity of 450 vineyard hectares and currently produces, between Orange and the Hunter, approximately 200,000 cases annually,” Davidson explained.

“The move to Orange gives us the capacity to organically produce world class cool climate varietals as well as the classic Hunter styles. Tamburlaine is now set as a big player in a relatively small organic pond.

“The recent acquisition of this facility further demonstrates our confidence in Orange Region wine, organic principles and expanding market opportunities.

“Despite the challenges in the current drought, we see exciting times ahead for us and the wine industry in the region. In fact, it is fair to say that Orange now lays claim to being ‘Australia’s organic winemaking capitol’.”

Tamburlaine started out in an old tin shed on a modest 14-hectare Hunter vineyard. The company is now working to build on their ‘contemporary organics’ vision, successfully producing award-winning organic, vegan-friendly, low sulphur and no added sulphur wines.

“The vision was formed in the late 90’s and continues today,” Davidson said. “We believe in continuously evolving our practices. Not because it appears now to be trendy, but because it makes sense. More and more consumers agree”.

“Our markets, domestic and international alike, are built on excellent wines at price-points to suit various lifestyles, all from great vineyards. Along with this growth in demand has come the need to work with an increasing number of growers to convert to new regenerative farming principles, which have been enthusiastically embraced by young and older farmers alike.

“We know how to successfully operate commercial quality vineyards entirely with biodegradable inputs, which will leave them in the best condition possible for following generations.

“When we started down the organic path, there were no blueprints and there were challenges from site to site and season to season.

“We see plenty more growth ahead, hence our latest investments. Soon we will be sharing other exciting developments with our loyal customers.”

