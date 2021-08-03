Survey callout: share your winery equipment plans

Winery equipment is a hot topic in the industry. Please help us inform the industry by telling us your winery equipment plans.

The Grapegrower & Winemaker is conducting a survey to inform the industry of current trends and sharing the results in the October issue.

Respondents can go into a draw to win a 12-month subscription to the Grapegrower & Winemaker (or an extension of 12 months for existing subscribers) free of charge. Simply provide your name, email address and contact phone number upon completion of the survey to enter the draw.

We would appreciate you taking a few brief moments to complete this survey and we look forward to receiving and sharing your responses.

The survey will be open until 5.00pm (ACST) on Tuesday 31 August 2021. Click here to complete the survey!

