Supporting the future of Australian wine: RASF wine scholarships announced

Four young professionals forging a career in the Australian wine industry have been recognised by the Sydney Royal Wine Show and Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS) Foundation by being awarded scholarships.

Funded from the sale of excess wine stock following the Sydney Royal Wine Show, the scholarship aims to support the future of the Australian wine industry through investment in young wine leaders.

The Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarship offers full and part time funding to students pursuing studies related to the wine Industry, with the full time scholar given the opportunity to be a VIP at the 2019 Sydney Royal Wine Show held in August.

The Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarship provides a fully funded position at the prestigious Australian Wine Research Institute’s Advance Wine Assessment course.

The recipients of the 2019 scholarships are:

Sydney Royal Wine Study Scholarships:

William Schibeci, Bathurst

Discovering his passion for wine while studying journalism in Sydney, William took on a part-time job in a bottleshop. He eventually abandoned journalism for a vineyard position in the Hunter Valey and never looked back. William has worked for labels such as Brokenwood and Tyrell’s Wines while studying a Bachelor of Oenology and Viticulture at the University of Adelaide. His next step is to continue his education at the Sydney Wine Academy, helped along by his scholarship funds.

Paul Jackson, Adelaide

Paul has spent the best part of a decade gaining a broad range of knowledge working in Australian wine regions and overseas vineyards as a cellarhand. Taking a career leap, he has undertaken a Bachelor of Oenology and Viticulture, working towards his dream of one day running his own winery business. To help build his knowledge, Paul will steward at local wine shows, learning from industry experts.

Sydney Royal Wine Assessment Scholarship:

Nadja Louise Wallington, Canowindra

A winemaker at Philip Shaw Wines in Orange, New South Wales, Nadja is also studying a Masters of Business Administration. She has gained extensive experience working in vineyards across the world, including France, the USA and South Africa. This exposure has led Nadja to expand her palate and encouraged her to become more involved in the wine judging process. Alongside become a wine show judge, Nadja aims to make her own wine.

Samantha Payne, Sydney

A self-employed freelance sommelier and wine communicator working in Sydney, Samantha wishes to grow her tasting and sensory skills to assist her in wine judging, critiquing and the fundamentals of wine tastings. Samantha aims to be a communicator for the next generation of wine drinkers and promote the quality of Australian wine.

For more information on the Sydney Royal Wine Scholarships visit the website.

Photo: Nadja Wallington