Successful winemakers for inaugural Project 5255 announced

Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine is set to deliver the inaugural Project 5255 following the announcement of its three successful winemakers.

South Australian winemakers and wine businesses applied for the chance to be gifted with up to a two-tonne allocation of local Langhorne Creek fruit.

The project has been designed to provide three winemakers with the opportunity to create a one-off wine under their own label that solely showcases Langhorne Creek fruit.

Langhorne Creek Grape and Wine marketing and communications manager, Marina Goldsworthy said they were thrilled with the Project 5255 applicants.

“We were extremely pleased to see so many people apply for this first-time wine initiative. We didn’t expect to see such high-calibre applicants in the first year. It’s an exciting and rare opportunity and we can’t wait to see the quality wines that will be produced over the coming year,” she said.

“It’s our pleasure to announce that our Project 5255 winemakers will be Charlotte Hardy, Turon White and Rob Mack.”

Winning winemakers (from left) Rob Mack, Charlotte Hardy and Turon White

Charlotte Hardy of Charlotte Dalton Wines has recently opened a cellar door and winery in Port Elliot and, in 2018, was awarded Best Wine of Show at the Adelaide Hills Wine Show for her 2017 Love you Love Me Shiraz.

Hardy will be exploring Langhorne Creek Fiano grapes for her exclusive wine under Project 5255.

Turon White of Turon Wines is another of the winemakers taking part in Project 5255. Turon works as the head winemaker at one of the Adelaide Hills’ most recognised wineries and, in 2019, was featured in the Young Gun of Wine Top 50.

White is looking to create his exclusive wine using Grenache grapes from the Creek.

The final winemaker for Project 5255 is McLaren Vale winemaker Rob Mack of Aphelion Wines. Mack, together with his wife Louise Rhodes, established Aphelion Wine Co in November 2015.

The McLaren Vale winery has since been awarded with several industry awards including Winner of Young Gun of Wine in 2018.

Mack is using the Project 5255 opportunity to explore the Malbec grapes grown in Langhorne Creek.

Goldsworthy said it was fantastic to see each applicant showcasing a different fruit varietal from the region.

“Langhorne Creek is best known for its award-winning Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz. So, this is a perfect opportunity to really showcase the whole Creek offering,” she said.

“Over the coming months, we look forward to capturing and sharing their individual journeys.

“Each winemaker has their own unique style and aesthetic and that will be truly evident in the wine making process, finished product and label.”

Development and delivery of this program is one part of the South Australian Wine Industry Development Program as administered by SAWIA and is only possible from the support and funding provided by the South Australian Government through Primary Industries and Regions SA.