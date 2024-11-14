Stars of sustainability: Tassie rewards low impact grapegrowing

Delamere Vineyard. Photo courtesy Adam Gibson and Tourism Tasmania

The Tasmanian wine sector has released its 2024 environmental sustainability report and announced its 2024 sustainability awards.

At the Tassie Wine Stars event on 5 November, Pooley Wines was announced as the 2024 VinØ (‘vin zero’) Program Champion and Delamere Vineyards was awarded the 2024 VinØ Program’s Most Improved Producer.

Wine Tasmania’s viticulture and winemaking officer, Paul Smart, said that the tailored and voluntary VinØ Program helps the island’s wine producers produce high-quality wine without negative impacts on the environment or local communities.

“With 41% of Tasmania’s vineyard area managed under the VinØ Program during the season, all aspects of vineyard and winery management are covered, such as soil health, biodiversity, carbon emissions, waste and water management, biosecurity, social and human resources,” he said.

Viticulturalist for Pooley Wines in the Coal River Valley, Steve Ferguson, said it was the third time the winery had been awarded Program Champion.

“The VinØ framework has given us a tremendous opportunity to evaluate and refine our practices, enabling us to identify critical areas for growth and sustainability,” said Ferguson. “It sets meaningful benchmarks that drive us to pursue continuous improvement and strengthen our commitment to sustainable viticulture and winemaking.”

Fran Austin, co-owner and winemaker at Delamere Vineyards at Pipers River, said the VinØ Program’s Most Improved Producer Award was the result of the passion and dedication of Delamere’s whole team.

“It is a brilliant communication and guidance tool, and provided a meaningful, measurable record of our progress as we strived to preserve the health of our land and our people, and to maintain the highest possible wine quality”, she said.

The 2024 VinØ Program Report is available here and an overview of the VinØ Program can be found here.

