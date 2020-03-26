Stähler Suisse SA evaluates amoeba biocontrol products on grapes and potatoes

Amoéba, a producer of a biological biocide capable of eliminating the risk in water and human wounds and of a biocontrol product for plant protection still in the testing phase, has announced the signature of a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with Stähler Suisse SA.

This partnership aims to extend the performance assessment of Amoéba’s biocontrol products on grapes and potatoes.

The purpose of the research partnership is the delivery by Amoéba of experimental products containing the amoeba lysate Willaertia magna C2c Maky.

In return, Stähler Suisse SA will carry out its own field trials in order to assess the performance of these products in preventing essential diseases specific to the crops tested.

Amoéba and Stähler Suisse SA are starting a targeted research phase which could lead to the commercial development of Amoéba’s biocontrol solutions if it proves to be successful.

“Our market is in demand for innovative crop protection solutions that are both effective and environmentally friendly,” said Simon Gasser, head of development and registration at Stähler Suisse SA.

“This is the case with Amoéba’s biocontrol products and STÄHLER SUISSE SA hopes to extend this partnership to other promising solutions for tomorrow’s agriculture.

“Amoéba’s closer ties with the major players in crop protection, such as Stähler Suisse SA, are part of Amoéba’s development strategy for its biocontrol business.

These trials offer significant potential for the company and are an essential step towards a possible commercial partnership,” explains Fabrice Plasson, Chairman and CEO of Amoéba.”

Amoéba recalls that the company is still in the testing phase for its biocide and biocontrol applications and does not currently market any products.

