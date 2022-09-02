ADVERTISEMENT

New biocontrol pipeline offers opportunities to reduce national weed bill

Dr Andrew McConnachie (Research Leader Weed Biocontrol, NSW Department of Primary Industries) shows laboratory cultures of the leaf cactus (Pereskia aculeata) to Bruce Christie (Chair, Centre for Invasive Species Solutions) and discusses the biocontrol research being conducted at the Orange Agricultural Institute. Credit: Andreas Glanznig.

Weeds are estimated to cost Australia $5 billion every year and a new strategy has identified biocontrol as a cost-effective and sustainable way to control widespread established weeds.

Whilst releasing the draft 20-year National Weed Biocontrol Pipeline Strategy, Mr Andreas Glanznig, Chief Executive of the Centre for Invasive Species Solutions, called on stakeholders to have their say and back a strategic, long-term approach to weed biocontrol in Australia.

“Australia’s weed biocontrol efforts have already delivered over $10 billion in benefits to date and have successfully managed major weed species such as prickly pear and Paterson’s curse,” said Glanznig.

“Since 2014–2015 nationally coordinated weed biocontrol projects have evaluated and delivered a suite of new biocontrol agents.

“These projects have greatly accelerated work on biocontrol agents for priority agricultural and environmental weeds, and the pipeline strategy aims to maintain the momentum developed over the past several years.”

The strategy has been developed in partnership with CSIRO, NSW Department of Primary Industries, Queensland Department of Agriculture and Fisheries and Agriculture Victoria, and will align with the Australian Weeds Strategy and other national frameworks related to weeds.

CSIRO Biosecurity Research Director, Dr Raghu Sathyamurthy, said that biocontrol has been a key part of Australia’s weed management toolbox for the last 100 years and has returned at least $23 for every dollar invested in it.

“In an era of increasing herbicide resistance and growing threats from invasive weeds, having a long term strategy like this will be critical in sustaining weed biocontrol for the next century”, said Sathyamurthy.

One of things that has hampered strategic investment at a national scale, according to Glanznig, was not having a nationally agreed system in place to prioritise weed targets for biocontrol.

“We recognised that for the strategy to be successful the consultation draft had to be prepared with input from Australia’s leading weed biocontrol scientists,” said Glanznig.

The Centre has had great success in delivering national biocontrol pipeline strategies, most notably for rabbit biocontrol.

“The rabbit biocontrol pipeline strategy delivered the first new rabbit biocontrol agent in 20 years with a variant of the rabbit calicivirus released nationally in 2017,” Glanznig said.

“What we have shown through the rabbit biocontrol pipeline strategy is that collaboration between governments, industry and research organisations can deliver strong environmental, economic and social benefits.

“Replicating this long-term collaborative approach for weed biocontrol will ensure an integrated approach to an issue of national significance.”

The draft 20-year National Weed Biocontrol Pipeline Strategy calls for the establishment of a national weed biocontrol Alliance, bringing together leading biocontrol research service providers, Australian governments, industry Research and Development Corporations and industry stakeholders.

Once the strategy has been finalised one of the first steps will be to formalise the Alliance member base, governance structure and terms of reference.

Glanznig said the Alliance would be the engine room for driving the implementation of the 20-year pipeline strategy for weed biocontrol.

“The Alliance will coordinate the strategy’s development, and deliver it through extensive consultation across government, research, RDC, NRM and land use sectors and rolling 5-year Research and Investment Plans to direct the strategy’s on-ground implementation,” he said.

“I encourage anyone with a stake or an interest in Australian weed management to review the draft strategy and for organisations that see themselves as potential partners or investors to pick up the phone and call us.”

The consultation period for the draft strategy closes on 31st October with Mr Glanznig encouraging people to download the consultation draft from the Centre’s website — www.invasives.com.au — and provide their feedback by 23 September in time for the 22nd Australasian Weeds Conference starting in Adelaide on 25 September 2022.

