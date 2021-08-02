Spotlight on the Riverland

The Riverland: Regional update

Traversed by the snaking Murray River, the Riverland became Australia’s largest yielding inland wine region this vintage, with its total 2021 crush sitting at 558,252 tonnes, according to Wine Australia’s National Vintage Report. In this special feature, the Grapegrower & Winemaker brings a focus to this industrious inland wine region that continues to grow and push boundaries.

South Australia’s Riverland is one of the largest GI regions in Australia with a total area of 21,816 hectares of land under vine, with the region’s main varieties being Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay and Shiraz.

Alternative varieties are making a name for themselves in the Riverland as the region continues to grow and adapt to new conditions. Producers are exploring the viability of varieties from Arneis to Vermentino and Zinfandel, and Mediterranean varieties like Montepulciano and Nero d’Avola.

The Riverland’s climate is continental, giving it long sunny days and noticeably cooler nights. The prolonged sunshine in the day ensures fruit ripens fully and the naturally low relative humidity means disease pressure is minimal.

Its soil types vary significantly, the two main types, according to Wine Australia, are river valley soils (usually consisting of sandy loams over clay subsoils) and Mallee soils on higher ground (consisting of wind-blown sands over lime and clay layers).

2020-21: How did the region fare?

The 2020 growing season was almost perfect in the Riverland region, with some describing it as a ‘unicorn’ vintage, a once in a lifetime event of near textbook conditions.

Rainfall returned to long-term average levels, with approximately 233mm across the growing season from January to October meant that growing conditions were favourable.

Budburst was uniform and moderate weather allowed for good fruitset, showing a potential for average to above average yield. Some frost during May to September was seen, however, weather during veraison being relatively dry meant that disease pressure was very low to non-existent.

A comparatively mild Riverland summer was brushed with only two minor rain events at 5mm each, this coupled with very few hot days and no drawn out heatwaves, as experienced in previous years, led to a very positive harvest.

The harvest was underway by mid-January with early white and sparkling varieties making their way through the crushers which has become normal during recent years. There was a period during harvest, due to the mild conditions, that Baume’s did not move as expected, and in some cases, went backwards for some fruit. The cooler than usual conditions also facilitated a smooth intake of grapes with most varieties brought in at optimal sugar levels.

This contributed to an efficient vintage, with yield across the region reported as average to high, some experiencing their best crop yield in many years.

These ‘unicorn’ conditions with good rainfall and relatively cool weather leading up to and through the vintage have resulted in excellent wine quality, with wines showing good varietal character and the red varieties showing high colour density.

Regional challenges

Riverland Wine general manager Jo Pippos said some of the main concerns among producers in the region are about global shipping limitations due to COVID-19, along with the quantity of wine still left in tank.

“After such an amazing, record tonnage in 2021, there is quite a lot of stock currently still in tank,” Pippos said.

“COVID-19 has impacted the global shipping industry. It is wreaking havoc on those producers that do have a home for their product [because] they are finding it difficult to get bookings for shipping or containers to send stock to their market.

“There is a feeling of uncertainty surrounding the next vintage, and how much of an impact the China situation has had, and will have.

“We are fearful that if there is a lot of stock left by harvest that this will impact pricing and also tonnage intakes. The reality of the situation will not be known until we get closer to vintage obviously, but, we are advising all of our growers to contact their wineries and discuss their options.”

What’s on the horizon?

Pippos is excited for the upcoming Riverlation Festival in October this year after last year’s event was almost cancelled and then reformatted due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We have been able to rebrand and refine our major wine festival to offer an exciting regional festival that encompasses wine and food across the entire Riverland,” she said.

“October is seasonally beautiful, with sunny days, clear nights and a perfect time to celebrate and visit our cellar doors and taste their wares.”

Feature image courtesy of Riverland Wine