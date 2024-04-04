Sparkling sensation: Grant Burge Wines celebrates 30 everyday Aussies leaving their mark

Judges Justine O’Donnell, Dylan Alcott and Craig Stansborough

Grant Burge Wines has announced the recipients of its inaugural ‘30 Leaving Their Mark’ awards, which recognise the extraordinary achievements of 30 everyday Australians making a difference.

From Claire Lane, a former nurse who founded Save Our Supplies to collect surplus usable medical supplies to distribute to disadvantaged communities across the Asia Pacific region to Matt Bowtell, a former Toyota engineer who designs and 3D prints prosthetic hands that are supplied free to people in need across the world, the ‘30 Leaving Their Mark’ initiative celebrates the work and achievements of inspiring Aussies.

The awards mark the 30th birthday of Grant Burge Wines’ Sparkling Pinot Noir Chardonnay, and recognise individuals who are, in their own unique way, leaving their mark.

The awards are an open call for Australians to nominate the everyday heroes in their lives and communities that are leaving their mark on society and having a positive impact on those around them.

Submissions were then judged by a panel including Paralympian and 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott, Grant Burge Wines chief winemaker Craig Stansborough, and Guardian Labs content and strategy director Justine O’Donnell.

“These 30 Australians are outstanding examples of how we can all, in our own way, make a difference and leave our mark,” said Alcott.

“We have uncovered some truly sensational stories from these nominations and the dedication of each of these individuals to improve the lives of those around them is deeply inspiring. Without any expectation of acknowledgement, these are 30 Aussies who deserve to be celebrated and I have had such an amazing time being part of this meaningful initiative.

“As we recognise these 30 individuals who have left their mark, I hope that shining a light on their stories encourages others to do the same.”

Grant Burge Wines chief winemaker Craig Stansborough said he was “truly honoured” to be part of the initiative.

“As a winemaker, I am usually surrounded by grapes, barrels and other winemakers!” said Stansborough. “So this is not something that I typically get to do and uncovering the extraordinary stories that ring true to our ethos as well as hearing firsthand about how these innovators and game-changers are driven to make a change in the world has been a privilege.

“As we mark the 30th Birthday of Grant Burge Wines Sparkling Pinot Noir Chardonnay, let us all toast the outstanding achievements of the ‘30 Leaving their Mark’, and look toward what these 30 may achieve next.”

The Grant Burge 30 Leaving Their Mark awards were presented at an exclusive award ceremony in Sydney on March 20th.

