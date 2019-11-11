South Australian winery wins Global Sustainability Award

Gemtree Wines has been judged the world’s best for Sustainable Wine Tourism at the Best of Wine Tourism awards in Bordeaux.

The annual awards celebrate innovation and excellence in wine tourism throughout the ten greatest wine regions in the world.

The South Australia region is currently the only Australian wine region listed in the Great Wine Capitals Network, alongside regions such as Mendoza in Argentina and California’s Napa Valley.

The award is a testament to the organic and biodynamic wines produced over the last decade at the group’s McLaren Vale winery and the growing reputation of Gemtree globally.

Melissa Brown, Gemtree owner and viticulturalist said, “We are thrilled to accept this award which shines a global spotlight not only on Gemtree but also on the outstanding McLaren Vale wine region”.

“It is wonderful to receive recognition for our biodynamic and sustainable practices and for the tours that we offer.”

About Gemtree:

Gemtree’s biodynamic and sustainable approach to grape growing means that their winemaking requires minimal intervention.

Healthy soils and a fertile ecosystem within their vineyards result in quality, flavourful grapes from which are crafted into their organic wines.

Gemtree’s wines are a reflection of how and where their grapes are grown.

For visitors to Gemtree, the sustainably built tasting room, biodynamic hut and eco-trail provide a blend of nature, education, food and wine – a tourism experience which cannot be found anywhere else within the region.

Gemtree’s tour offerings bring the mysteries of biodynamic farming and organic winemaking to life, set amongst their vines in South Australia’s McLaren Vale.