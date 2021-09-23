South Australian exporters contribute to record breaking success

Accolade Wines has been announced as the 2021 South Australian Exporter of the Year and the winner of the Agribusiness, Food and Beverages category, in the newly named, Premier’s Exports Awards.

Bec Hardy Wines also received an award for Regional Exporter.

The Premier’s Export Awards brought together South Australian exporters to celebrate what has been one of the most challenging years for exporters due to COVID-19 and market access issues.

Despite these challenges, South Australian goods exports reached $13 billion for the first time in the state’s history – a new record.

Winners were named in a range of export categories across key growth sectors such as food, wine and agribusiness, hi-tech, health and medical industries, energy and mining, and the creative industries, aligning with the State Government’s Growth State plan to grow the economy and create jobs.

Premier Steven Marshall said the awards are a great opportunity to celebrate the achievements of South Australia’s exporters in what has been an extremely rewarding year, despite some of the challenges faced.

“South Australian exporters have shown their resilience and their ability to adapt to economic changes and challenges,” Premier Steven Marshall said.

“I’m extremely proud of the all the exporters listed as finalists at the Premier’s Export Awards.

“To emerge from the challenges of the last 18 months and to record the highest year on year increase since January 2012, is testament to the quality of South Australian products and services on offer.

“Our exporters are playing a critical role in the economic recovery from this pandemic and driving the growth of South Australia’s economy. Our state’s record export year is thanks to all the efforts of our exporters and I’m immensely proud of their achievements.”

Minister for Trade and Investment Stephen Patterson said South Australian exporters are supported by the Department for Trade and Investment through programs which aim to set exporters up for success in the local, national and international trade market.

“The Marshall Government supports businesses across a diverse range of sectors and there are a number of grant programs and initiatives that assist companies that are new to exporting, are established exporters, or companies looking to diversify their markets to achieve their unique business goals,” Minister Patterson said.

“The South Australian Export Accelerator Program supports small to medium sized businesses to expand into international markets, while the Global Expansion Program provides up to $50,000 to support high-growth, export ready businesses to build export capability.

“South Australian wineries are also benefiting from the $5.4 million Wine Export Recovery and Expansion Program by providing wine exporters with the tools and connections to target international markets.

“For those who want to export but aren’t quite ready, the Export Fundamentals Program provides the tools and connections to target international markets.”

The Premier’s Export Awards featured 11 categories with 21 finalists. The 2021 Premier’s Export Awards winners will now progress to the national awards stage at the Australian Export & Investment Awards in Canberra on 25 November 2021.

The full list of winners:

Accolade Wines: Agribusiness, Food and Beverages

CMAX Clinical Research: Professional Services

Mighty Kingdom Games: Creative Industries

Fivecast: Advanced Technologies

SK Designs Australia: E-Commerce

Bentleys R&D Incentives: Emerging Exporter

REDARC Electronics: Sustainability

Avance Clinical: International Health

Lightforce Australia: Manufacturing & Advanced Materials

Bec Hardy Wines: Regional Exporter

Apxium Technologies: Small Business.

