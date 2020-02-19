Some of Bordeaux’s best winemakers are coming to Australia

Bordeaux is widely considered the best fine wine-producing region in the world, and now Langton’s is bringing 10 of the French region’s leading winemakers and Château representatives to Sydney and Melbourne for the ultimate wine tasting events.

“Whether you are an avid Bordeaux fan or someone who is new to the world of fine wine, this is a great opportunity to sample some of the best wines this famed region has to offer and meet the women and men behind them,” said Jeremy Parham, general manager of Langton’s.

The Châteaux of Bordeaux tasting event is taking place on Saturday 7 March in Sydney at the Crystal Ballroom at Luna Park, and on Sunday March 8 (Labour Day long weekend) at the Plaza Ballroom in Melbourne.

Wine lovers will get to meet the Bordeaux winemakers and taste 20 different wines from the 2016 vintage – considered by many to be one of the best vintages in Bordeaux history.

“If you want to taste a wide range of 2016 Bordeaux, it’s now or never – these wines are in hot demand,” Parham added.

Eighteen of the 20 wines being poured are red wines, the region being famous for its elegant Cabernet blends.

“If you like Margaret River wines, you will fall in love with the powerful, structured and elegant wines of Bordeaux,” Parham said.

Some of the stars coming include Justine Tesseron, owner of Pontet Canet; Cyrille Thienpont, winemaker at St-Emilion properties Larcis Ducasse and Pavie Macquin; Emeline Borie, owner of Grand Puy Lacoste; Adrien Bernard, owner of Domaine de Chevalier; Magali Pourquie of Leoville Barton (WineSpectator #1 Wine of the Year 2019), and Miss Manon Lorenzetti of Pedesclaux.

