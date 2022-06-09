Craggy Range joins historic French network La Place de Bordeaux

Craggy Range Winery. Image courtesy Craggy Range

In a first for New Zealand wine, Craggy Range will be featured in the September release for the Bordeaux Negociant network La Place de Bordeaux.

The complex distribution network that comprises La Place has brought some of Bordeaux’s most famous wines to the world since the 17th century.

The historic network first opened its doors to the wines of the New World with Almavaria in 1996 and Opus One in 2004, as both wines were in partnership with Chateau Mouton de Rothschild.

Since then, La Place has begun to offer the world’s most prestigious wines from Italy, the USA, South America, and other famed regions within France.

The 2020 vintage of Craggy Range Le Sol Syrah & Craggy Range Aroha Pinot Noir will join the ranks of some of the world’s most renowned wines.

David T. Peabody, grandson of the owner and marketing manager at Craggy Range said La Place makes sense for Craggy Range.

“It expands our distribution reach within the world of Fine Wine,” he said.

“While this is great for Craggy, it will also reinforce the idea that New Zealand does have a strong place in the world of fine wine, especially for Pinot Noir. Hopefully, this will encourage International Negociants to look at New Zealand fine wine more seriously.

“We believe our two great estates, our Gimblett Gravels Vineyard (Hawke’s Bay) and our Te Muna Road Vineyard (Martinborough), produce world-class Syrah and Pinot Noir, respectively.

“The fact that the response from the Negociant network within La Place has been so strong is a wonderful acknowledgement of that”.

Andrew Caillard MW added that La Place provides access to the world’s greatest wine.

“Chateau Lafite to Le Pin, Cheval Blanc to Ornellaia, Super Tuscans to the renowned wines of the Napa Valley. And now, Craggy Range,” he said.

“This is a great opportunity for New Zealand to build their presence in the Fine wine world”.

Tom Portet & Emma Thienpont of International First Growths said they approached Craggy Range due to the quality of their wines, but also their international relevance.

“Very few brands from the new world have the presence in major markets that Craggy do,” they said.

“The growth in demand for international wines has been extraordinary, so the time is right to bring NZ into the mix”.

