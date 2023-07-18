ADVERTISEMENT

New program to help grow small businesses

Image courtesy Gabriella Clare Marino on Upsplash.

Small businesses across South Australia will benefit from a program designed to boost their skills in business fundamentals as part of a $14.25 million Small Business Strategy.

The Small Business Fundamentals Program will be delivered by 10 partner organisations to increase the skills, capability and capacity of small businesses and their workforces. Expected outcomes include improved profitability and competitiveness, more South Australians employed in small and family businesses, and greater diversity in the state’s business sector.

The program is one of 20 initiatives in South Australia’s Small Business Strategy, launched last week by Premier Peter Malinauskas.

There are 10 partner organisations which will commence delivering business fundamentals programs across regional and metropolitan South Australia, including the South Australian Wine Industry Association with its Wine Industry Small Business Growth and Resilience Program.

Programs will include mentoring and business coaching as well as training in legal and financial management, human resources, workforce development and planning, transition or succession planning, digital literacy, strategic planning, marketing and becoming an employer of choice.

Delivery partners will prioritise support for regional businesses and underrepresented cohorts including First Nations people, women, business owners living with disability, and culturally and linguistically diverse business owners.

For more information visit: www.business.sa.gov.au/fundamentals

