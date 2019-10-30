Skye sets her sights on Australia’s judging circuit

Willunga 100 winemaker, Skye Salter will be joining the ranks of McLaren Vale’s esteemed judging talent as the recipient of the 2020 Wayne Thomas Scholarship.

The annual scholarship recipient receives a fully funded place at the Australian Wine Research Institute’s Advanced Wine Assessment Course and the opportunity to judge as an associate judge at the McLaren Vale Wine Show.

Encouraged by the winemaking community of McLaren Vale, Skye acknowledges the influence of Wayne Thomas in fostering the careers of a new generation of the region’s winemakers.

“The scholarship pays tribute to one of McLaren Vale’s great winemakers and characters and it’s inspiring to hear about the careers Wayne Thomas helped nurture. It is a humbling reminder of the importance of strong mentors,” said Salter.

“I definitely wouldn’t be in the position I am today without the guidance and generosity of the wine community. The scholarship continues Wayne Thomas’s legacy of fostering the development of the next generation of winemakers.”

In completing the AWAC course delivered by the Australian Wine Research Institute, Skye will experience different international wine styles and develop her sensory vocabulary and palate calibration alongside esteemed industry peers during the intensive four-day workshop.

These newly acquired skills will be put into practice when Skye will be an Associate Judge in the 2020 McLaren Vale Wine Show.

McLaren Vale Grape Wine and Tourism Association General Manager, Jennifer Lynch, reaffirms the region’s reputation as a home of talented and passionate wine industry ambassadors.

“The Wayne Thomas scholarship enables recipients to advance their judging profile whilst also developing knowledge and experience to benefit our region and industry,” said Ms Lynch.

“McLaren Vale has a great reputation for encouraging regional talent and Skye is a very deserving recipient.”

The Wayne Thomas Scholarship is funded by proceeds raised through the annual McLaren Vale Wine Show awards luncheon, the Winemakers Bushing Lunch.