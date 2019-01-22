Sirromet’s 20th vintage has begun

First fruit for the 2019 vintage has been picked, marking the start of Sirromet’s 20th vintage.

Chardonnay fruit from Sirromet’s Saint Jude’s Road Vineyard located on the Granite Belt was the first in, followed by 6.5 tonne of Chambourcin and 1.2 tonne of Moscato Giuliano grapes handpicked at the annual Club Sirromet Harvest Day at their winery headquarters located at Mount Cotton.

“Despite the particularly hot and dry conditions, the fruit is looking clean and ripe and the team is all set for vintage 2019,” said Sirromet’s chief winemaker Adam Chapman

More than 85 Club Sirromet members arrived early on Sunday morning eager to play an active role in the winemaking process and learn about the intricacies of harvest. After each picking an average of 70kgs of grapes, members were rewarded with a buffet brunch prepared by restaurant Lurleen’s executive chef Mathew Fulford in the winery’s barrel hall.

After brunch, members had the opportunity to have some fun and try their hand at the age-old method of grape stomping, using some of the Chambourcin grapes picked on the day.

Members of Club Sirromet enjoy regular wine deliveries, free wine tastings, discounts and pre‐release tickets to major events along with invitations to exclusive member’s only events such as the annual Sirromet Harvest Day.

The bulk of Sirromet’s 2019 vintage fruit will continue to be harvested in the coming weeks from its 100-hectares of vines on their three vineyards (Seven Scenes, Night Sky and Saint Jude’s) located at Ballandean on the Granite Belt. The vineyards are overseen by Sirromet’s newly appointed director of vineyard and winery operations and 2017 Australian Society of Viticulture and Oenology winemaker of the year Mike Hayes.

Fruit harvested will be transported by a fleet of refrigerated trucks in a 220km drive to the winery’s state-of-the-art production facility at Mount Cotton.

Sirromet has 97 wine tanks on-site with a total capacity of 2.16 million litres. The largest tanks hold 120,000 litres each.

Sirromet has won a total of 910 international and national wine awards since opening in 2000. The winery is owned and was founded by Gold Coast businessman Terry Morris. Sirromet’s winery at Mount Cotton includes production, bottling, and packaging facilities, marketing and administration, and cellar door.